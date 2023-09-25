Holiday Inn leads IHG brands

BANGKOK, 26 September 2023: Half of IHG Hotels & Resorts’ hotel signings in Southeast Asia this year have been with the Holiday Inn brand family, comprising Holiday Inn Hotels & Resorts and Holiday Inn Express, highlighting its enduring appeal for owners and guests across the region.

Announcements in 2023 focused on Holiday Inn Resort Phuket Karon Beach, Holiday Inn Resort Phuket Surin Beach, Holiday Inn Resort Pattaya, Holiday Inn Express & Suites Bangkok Asoke and Holiday Inn Express Bali Sunset Road, while the opening of the first Holiday Inn Express & Suites property in Singapore – situated in Novena – has grown its estate to 95 open and pipeline hotels.

The Holiday Inn brand family continues to grow, generating around half of its global openings in 2022. It accounts for nearly 70% of its total estate.

The group is developing more Holiday Inn & Suites and Holiday Inn Express & Suites properties. Holiday Inn Express & Suites Singapore Novena, which opened in May 2023, is the first in Singapore, while the first Holiday Inn Express & Suites hotel will open in Thailand at Bangkok Central Pier soon ahead of the Holiday Inn & Suites in Vientiane Laos due to open in 2024.

Across Southeast Asia, 28 Holiday Inn Hotels & Resorts properties have opened, and 26 are in the pipeline. Also, in the region, IHG has 22 Holiday Inn Express properties and 14 in the pipeline.