Flydubai to fly daily to Penang and Langkawi

DUBAI, 26 September 2023: Flydubai, the Dubai-based carrier, announced the launch of a daily service to Penang and Langkawi in Malaysia. The carrier becomes the first to connect popular destinations with flights from the UAE and the first to operate flights to Langkawi from the Middle East.

Flights to Penang International Airport (PEN) and Langkawi International Airport (LGK) will start on 10 February 2024. Flights will land in Penang and, after a short transit stop, extend to Langkawi Island.

Photo credit: Flydubai.

Flydubai chief executive officer Ghaith Al Ghaith said: “Flights from the UAE to these popular holiday destinations are vital for tourism and business connectivity. These destinations in Malaysia offer cultural diversity, leisure activities and investment opportunities. Our new flights will be popular for passengers from the UAE and the GCC and the European markets.”

With the launch of flights to Langkawi and Penang, Flydubai expands its footprint in Southeast Asia to four destinations, including its operations to Krabi and Pattaya in Thailand.

Flydubai will deploy its Boeing 737 MAX aircraft on the Malaysian routes, featuring lie-flat seats in business class.

Langkawi is renowned for its pristine beaches, lush rainforests and stunning geological formations. Visitors can enjoy activities such as island hopping, cable car rides to the Sky Bridge and exploring the Kilim Karst Geoforest Park. The duty-free status of the island also makes it a shopping haven.

Penang, often called the “Pearl of the Orient,” offers a rich cultural tapestry, blending Chinese, Malay, Indian and British influences. Its UNESCO-listed George Town is renowned for its historic architecture, vibrant street art and street food.

Flydubai recently confirmed operations to three new destinations. Its daily service to Cairo commences on 28 October, Poznan, its third destination in Poland, starts on 29 October, and Mombasa is scheduled to join its growing network from 17 January 2024.

Flight details

Starting from 10 February 2024, flights will operate daily from Terminal 3, Dubai International (DXB) to Penang International Airport (PEN) and Langkawi International Airport (LGK).

Return business class fares from DXB to PEN start from AED11,000, and economy class fares start from AED2,700.

Return business class fares from DXB to LGK start from AED11,000, and economy class fares start from AED3,500.