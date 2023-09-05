DUBAI UAE, 6 September 2023: Emirates has renewed its longstanding partnership with reigning America’s Cup champions Emirates Team New Zealand for the 37th America’s Cup and all preliminary regattas.

The 19-year partnership has been highly successful for both parties, including memorable victories in the 35th America’s Cup and its cup defence in front of a home Auckland crowd in the 36th America’s Cup event.

Emirates will continue to be the Lead Sponsor of Emirates Team New Zealand, with naming rights for the team, as well as the designation of Official Airline and Carrier of Emirates Team New Zealand.

Emirates joined the team as naming sponsor in 2004 when it began its quest to bring the America’s Cup back to New Zealand. The airline remained a stoic supporter through two close Challenges in 2007 in Valencia and 2013 in San Francisco before Emirates Team New Zealand proudly lifted the ‘Auld Mug’ again in Bermuda in 2017.

A victorious defence in the 36th edition of the America’s Cup in Auckland 2021 saw Emirates Team New Zealand achieve a sensational victory on its home turf. Emirates is proud to sponsor a further defence of the 37th edition of the America’s Cup, this time in Barcelona, Spain, in 2024.

The renewal of sponsorship signals a continued commitment to New Zealand sailing and reflects the deep-rooted connection Emirates has built with New Zealand, having recently celebrated its 20th anniversary of operations in the country. Emirates operates daily A380 services directly out of Auckland and Christchurch via Sydney, offering passengers the only opportunity to travel across the Trans-Tasman on the iconic double-decker aircraft.

Emirates divisional senior vice president, corporate communications, marketing & brand Boutros Boutros said: “Since 2004, we have been on a memorable voyage with Emirates Team New Zealand, and we are delighted to announce our continued support as they defend their reigning championship at the 37th America’s Cup.”

“Emirates Team New Zealand shares DNA with the airline in its ambitious pursuit of innovation and self-improvement, and it’s a relationship that’s endured challenges and delivered results, so extending it was an easy decision for us. As we move closer to the America’s Cup, the incredible talent, ground-breaking sailing technology, and historical rivalries among the different teams will broaden the sport’s appeal to more audiences worldwide,” he continued.

Emirates Team New Zealand Chief Executive Grant Dalton added: “We are delighted to have Emirates continue to support Emirates Team New Zealand as the naming sponsor. Emirates has been a staunch sponsor of Team New Zealand through our highs and lows since 2004. We greatly value Emirates’ commitment to stand by the team in solidarity going into our 2024 defence in Barcelona. We’re ready to take on the massive task ahead of us next year, with a laser focus to compete at our best,” Dalton added.

The Emirates sponsorship of Emirates Team New Zealand will include a major brand presence on the mainsail of each Emirates Team New Zealand yacht, defence chase boats, defence tenders, team bases in Auckland and Barcelona, and crew uniforms. The branding will also now include placement on the hull of the Emirates Team New Zealand yachts, an updated design from the 2021 Defence.

The airline will also have sponsorship visibility across Emirates Team New Zealand channels, including social, digital, media, live events and other official materials.

The 37th America’s Cup in 2024 will see all participating teams, including Emirates Team New Zealand, race their AC75 America’s Cup class yachts. The first AC Challenger Selection series regatta will take place from August to September 2024, and the main America’s Cup Match will begin on 12 October 2024. All matches will take place in Barcelona, Spain.

The Challenger Selection Series is a series of matches determining the winning team whose yacht will take on the Defender of the America’s Cup, Emirates Team New Zealand, in the 37th America’s Cup Match.

Emirates offers flights to more than 140 destinations worldwide, including Auckland, Christchurch, and Barcelona, where the 37th America’s Cup events will be held.

Tickets can be booked on emirates.com, the Emirates App, or via both online and offline travel agents. Those keen to get ahead on their travel arrangements and learn more about the latest Emirates A380 serving New Zealand with seats offered in First, Business, Premium Economy and Economy class can check out https://www.emirates.com/english/experience/our-fleet/the-new-emirates-a380/.