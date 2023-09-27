Cruises boost GHA loyalty points

HONG KONG, 28 September 2023: Global Hotel Alliance (GHA), a grouping of independent hotel brands, is taking its loyalty programme, GHA DISCOVERY, to the high seas after entering a landmark partnership with Regent Seven Seas Cruises (Regent), a luxury cruise line, based in Miami, Florida.

This exclusive agreement marks the first time a cruise line has partnered with GHA, bringing together two leading luxury brands in the travel sector.

GHA DISCOVERY members, with access to 800 hotels, operated by 40 hotel brands in 100 countries, are rewarded with the programme’s currency; DISCOVERY Dollar, equal to USD1.

Through this exclusive partnership, the programme’s 24 million members will now earn D$ when reserving a voyage with Regent. They will be able to redeem benefits in any GHA hotel.

“We are the perfect match, with Regent Seven Seas Cruises being the world’s leading luxury cruise line, offering itineraries that connect key cities across the globe, and GHA DISCOVERY uniting the world’s largest collection of luxury hotel brands, with some of the best hotels in the world in those same destinations,” said GHA CEO Chris Hartley.

Partnership benefits

For every Regent booking made by a GHA DISCOVERY member, guests will be rewarded:

Between D$750 and D$2,500 for every Regent cruise reservation made, which can be spent at any GHA hotel or resort worldwide, valid for 12 months.

Fast-track upgrade to GHA DISCOVERY Titanium status, valid for over 12 months, offering benefits such as double room upgrades, special amenities, early check-in, and late checkout at GHA hotels and resorts worldwide.

On-board welcome gift of premium chocolates and Champagne with any Regent voyage reserved by a GHA DISCOVERY member.