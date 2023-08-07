KOTA KINABALU, 8 August 2023: Just short of 1 million travellers visited Sabah during the first five months of the year, according to the state’s chief minister’s latest tourism update

Bernama news service quoted Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor, saying domestic and international travel arrivals reached 988,680, up 77.1% over last year. From January to May 2022, visitor arrivals reached 558,169.

Tourism data for the five months of this year showed Malaysian residents accounted for 706,203 visits and international tourists another 282,450. Tourism revenue clocked MYR2.02 billion for both domestic and international visits.

According to the Bernama report, the chief minister said the performance “clearly demonstrates that the tourism sector in Sabah will continue to develop strongly this year and in the years to come…The state government will continue to strive to revitalise and develop the tourism sector through various programmes this year.”

(Source: Bernama)