Jetstar Asia launches national day sale

SINGAPORE, 9 August 2023: To celebrate Singapore’s 58th birthday, 9 August, low-cost airline Jetstar Asia rolls out a National Day sale with 58,000 bargain fares available for flights to 10 destinations.

Featured destinations include Kuala Lumpur, Penang, Bangkok, Phnom Penh, Phuket and Bali.

The sale period opened at 1000 on 8 August and will close at 2359 on 13 August. One-way fares to the 10 destinations from Singapore will start as low as SGD68 (Singapore to Kuala Lumpur) for travel before 31 March 2024. Club Jetstar members will have access to even cheaper fares, starting from just SGD65, with travellers able to sign up to become a Club Jetstar member at Jetstar.com when booking.

Jetstar Asia marketing manager Amy Law said it was important to recognise this special day and celebrate with customers.

“National Day is an opportunity to celebrate everything wonderful about this great country, including our love of a great deal,” Law said.