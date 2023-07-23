Wharf Hotels names area GM

HONG KONG SAR, China, 24 July 2023: Wharf Hotels, the Hong Kong-SAR-based hospitality group, has named Gerhard Aicher as the new area general manager of Marco Polo Hotels in Hong Kong.

He leads the Marco Polo Hongkong Hotel, Gateway Hotel, Hong Kong and Prince Hotel teams.

Before relocating to Asia, Gerhard served in Director of Finance roles at several hotels, including the Paris Marriott Champs-Elysees, Le Meridien Vienna, and Le Meridien Stuttgart. In addition, he brings extensive skills in Operations and Sales & Marketing. His first general manager position was in Hong Kong in 2007, leading some of the most recognisable hotels in the city. Before joining Wharf Hotels, he was CEO of the OTT hospitality division in Toronto, Canada.

About Marco Polo Hotels – Hong Kong

Situated on Canton Road in the heart of Tsim Sha Tsui in Kowloon, the Marco Polo Hongkong Hotel, Prince Hotel, and Gateway Hotel are part of the Marco Polo Hotels brand.