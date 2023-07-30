BANGKOK, 31 July 2023: Bangkok Airways will launch new direct flights between Bangkok’s Don Muaeng Airport (DMK) and Samui Island (USM) on 29 October to serve passengers flying to the Thai capital’s second airport and home to low-cost airlines.

Bookings are open already open for the new domestic service. In the past, the airline concentrated all of its resources in Bangkon’s Suvarnabhumi airport to ensure its partner airlines, primarily members of the Oneworld alliance, had seamless connections to onward destinations for their passengers landing at the main gateway airport.

The airline has scheduled three daily flights starting 29 October using a 70-seat ATR72-600 aircraft. (See flight timetable). The one-way DMK – USM fare quoted on the airline’s booking website is THB2,360 for travel on 29 October onwards.