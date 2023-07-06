Vietjet increases flights to Australia

SINGAPORE, 7 July 2023: Vietjet increases frequencies to 34 flights per week to Australia, starting with an upgrade to daily flights on the routes from Ho Chi Minh City to Sydney and Melbourne, effective this December.

Flights to Brisbane will also increase to three weekly The three Australian cities have been named among the top 10 most liveable cities by Economist Intelligence Unit.

The Ho Chi Minh City-Sydney flights will increase to daily services starting 5 December 2023.

The flight departs Ho Chi Minh City HCM at 1905 and arrives in Sydney at 0805 the following morning (local time).

From Sydney, the flight departs at 1115 and lands in Ho Chi Minh City at 1615 (local time).

Effective 1 December 2023, direct flights from HCM to Melbourne also increase to daily. The flight departs HCM at 1050 and arrives in Melbourne at 2335. The return flight departs Melbourne at 0130 and arrives in HCM at 0620 (local time).

The HCM to Brisbane flights increase to three flights per week. Starting 6 December 2023, the flight departs HCM at 1055 and arrives in Brisbane at 2210. The return flight departs Brisbane at 2340 and arrives in HCM at 0505 on the following day.

From now until 15 August 2023, passengers can gain a 50% discount on fares to Australia when entering code SKYBOSSPROMO50 for SkyBoss tickets and code BUSINESSPROMO50 for business tickets.