SQ: Time to Fly Travel Sale

BANGKOK, 6 July 2023: Singapore Airlines says it’s time to pack your bags and prepare for your next getaway by tapping fare bargains at the airline’s ‘Time To Fly Travel Sale’.

Up to midnight on 19 July, travellers in Thailand can buy all-inclusive return airfares starting from THB7,890 to popular destinations such as Los Angeles, Nagoya, Seoul, Singapore, Sydney, Zurich, and other destinations across the Singapore Airlines Group network.

Photo credit: Singapore Airlines

Promotional fares are offered in Business Class, Premium Economy Class, and Economy Class.

Purchasing fares during the travel sale using credit cards adds benefits on shopping, dining, hotel stays, lifestyle and travel experiences.

The exclusive perks include:

• Receive a sign-up bonus of SGD15 for new sign-ups for Kris+.

• Enjoy 20% off when you book your travel experiences on Pelago.

• Get a 30% discount for your stay at Cross River Kwai, Cross Chiang Mai Riverside, Cross

Pattaya Oceanphere, and Cross Pattaya Pratamnak.

• Enjoy 10% off at Drop By Dough, a freshly made doughnut store in Bangkok.

• Receive THB1,000 dining discount at Michelin-starred IGNIV Bangkok, the St.Regis

Bangkok.

• Enjoy 10% off food and beverage when you spend a minimum of THB 500 on a single bill at Nana Coffee Roasters.

• Receive up to THB 300 shopping E-Coupons at Emporium, EmQuartier, and Paragon Department Store.

• Get up to THB17,000 cash back when you book your tickets at singaporeair.com or the SingaporeAir mobile application and pay by UOB and Citi Credit Cards.

For more details on the perks, click on this link.

To plan your travel and book fares visit singaporeair.com, SingaporeAir mobileapplication or appointed travel agencies by 19 July 2023.

Sample fares

*The above fares are per person in Business Class, Premium Economy Class, and Economy Class and include the air ticket price, as well as associated taxes and surcharges, accurate as of 28 June 2023. Valid for travel from now till 30 June 2024. Stated fares are available on singaporeair.com and SingaporeAir mobile application.