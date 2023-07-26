SpiceJet taps cleverTap for sales coms

MUMBAI, India, 27 July 2023: CleverTap, the all-in-one engagement platform, announced this week a partnership with SpiceJet, one of India’s premier airlines.

SpiceJet will be able to improve the customer experience by leveraging CleverTap’s advanced technology to deliver personalised and contextual communication across its web and mobile channels.

By harnessing CleverTap’s capabilities, SpiceJet will be able to analyse customer data, create comprehensive user profiles, and deliver engaging experiences, thus maximising the lifetime value of their customers.

SpiceJet chief business officer Debojo Maharshi said: ” With CleverTap’s assistance, we can now deliver timely and precisely targeted communication to our passengers, ensuring that their journey with us remains seamless.”

About CleverTap

CleverTap is powered by TesseractDB – the world’s first purpose-built database for customer engagement, offering both speed and economies of scale. CleverTap’s customers include Electronic Arts, TiltingPoint, Gamebasics, Big Fish, MobilityWare, TED, English Premier League, TD Bank, Carousell, AirAsia, Papa John’s, and Tesco.