SOTC takes home MICE award

MUMBAI, 13 July 2023: SOTC Travel won the ‘MICE Travel Agency of the Year – International Travel’ award at The Economic Times MICE & Wedding Tourism Awards earlier this week.

The first edition of The Economic Times MICE & Wedding Tourism Awards brought together leaders from corporations, industry experts, professionals, and enthusiasts with links to MICE and wedding sectors. (MICE: Meetings, Incentives, Conferences and Exhibitions.)

SOTC Travel president and country head of corporate tours, S D Nandakumar, receives the award.

SOTC’s MICE Team was recognised for innovative product development that reassured and inspired corporates to travel again. The company built & leveraged strong partnerships & alliances to deliver distinctive experiences to its MICE corporates.

SOTC has successfully managed multiple large MICE groups ranging from 500 to over 1300 each to Switzerland, Australia, New Zealand, Vietnam and Phuket in 2022.

According to the citation, the company’s MICE team successfully demonstrated innovation, agility and digital astuteness in consistently leveraging technology – ensuring seamless delivery of contactless, scalable, secure solutions to its corporate customer.

SOTC Travel president and country head of corporate tours, S D Nandakumar commented: “At SOTC Travel, we aim to deliver superior experiences to our corporate MICE customers. This prestigious award acknowledges our leadership in the sector and recognises our efforts towards revival and growth post the challenges of the pandemic.

“With more corporates displaying increased interest to organise incentive trips for their key growth contributors, we witnessed high demand among India Inc. and seized the opportunity to successfully manage multiple mega groups ranging from 500 to over 1300 people visiting various destinations.”

About SOTC Travel

SOTC Travel Limited is a step-down subsidiary of Fairfax Financial Holdings held through its Indian-listed subsidiary, Thomas Cook (India) Limited (TCIL). SOTC India has been active across various travel segments, including leisure, incentives, and business travel, since 1949.