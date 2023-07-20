KUCHING, 21 July 2023: Kuching introduced a new river attraction with the inaugural sailing of the Royal Kuching Cruise earlier this month.

The grand opening was presided over by the state’s Minister for Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts, Dato Sri Haji Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah.

Royal Kuching Cruise https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100092229548374

The launch event was also attended by Deputy Minister Datuk Snowdan Lawan, permanent secretary Datuk Sherrina Hussaini, Sarawak Tourism Board (STB) CEO Sharzede Salleh Askor, STB Deputy CEO Suriya Charles Buas and Yusfida Khalid, and Kuching North City Hall mayor Datuk Junaidi Reduan.

Sailing along the Sarawak River, through the city’s heart, passengers enjoy the cityscape beauty of Kuching at night as they enjoy a light buffet.

The Royal Kuching Cruise catamaran boat accommodates up to 168 passengers and is operated by Island Fun Holiday Company daily from 1745 to 1900. Berthing at the Kuching Waterfront in the city’s centre, the riverboat features a viewing deck, private lounge, a games zone for children and the dining lower deck where buffet snacks are served. The cruise sails between the official residence of the Head of State and the Brooke Dockyard landmarks on Kuching’s Sarawak River.

The minister Dato Sri Haji Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah, said the new attraction would encourage river-based tourism across the state.

“It will unlock the full potential of the state’s captivating natural wonders and cultural treasures,” he said.