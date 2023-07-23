Odisha on roadshow trail

BANGKOK, 24 July 2023: India’s Odisha state will host a roadshow this week in Bangkok to market travel packages to Bangkok’s outbound tour operators following the launch of direct flights operating between Bangkok and Bhubaneswar, Odisha, last June.

The event will be hosted, 1500 to 2100, 26 July, at the Marriott Marquis, Bangkok, by the Department of Tourism, Government of Odisha, India and the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI),

In a press statement at the weekend, the FICCI said the roadshow would promote bilateral tourism and culture exchange between Thailand and Odisha, India, now that there are direct flights between Bangkok and Bhubaneswar, Odisha.

IndiGo launched flights from Bhubaneswar to Singapore and Bangkok on 3 June with fares as low as INR15,000. The roadshow will also travel to Singapore.

At the airline launch ceremony, Odisha chief minister Shri Naveen Patnaik said: “The new connections to Bangkok and Singapore from Bhubaneswar will reduce travel time, enhance global connectivity from the state, and offer enhanced accessibility that will increase trade and tourism and help us realise our goal of the new Odisha.”

Bhubaneswar, also known as “The Temple City of India,” attracts pilgrims worldwide. The city is a tourist hotspot and boasts beautiful temple architecture. It has numerous tourist attractions,

including the Lingaraj Temple, Iskcon Temple, Tikarpada Wildlife Sanctuary, Rajarani Temple, and Nandankanan Zoological Park.

About Odisha

Odisha is located in Eastern India. Bhubaneswar is the capital city of Odisha. The state boasts 19 wildlife sanctuaries, 482 km of pristine coastline, and 62 indigenous tribal groups.