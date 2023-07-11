LANGKAWI, 12 July 2023: Langkawi Development Authority is supporting the return of the Langkawi International Half Marathon (LIHM’23) on 2 December 2023 for what will be its second edition.

On 7 July, registration opened for the 21 km race covering a circular route through the island’s scenic countryside and villages.

Interrupted by the Covid-19 pandemic after the inaugural race in 2019, the second edition of LIHM will attract a strong turnout of runners from Malaysia and neighbouring Singapore.

Running enthusiasts take along their families and weave a holiday around marathon events. The 21 km half marathon is popular, especially for recreational runners building up their pace to run the full 42 km marathon later.

LIHM’23: Mark your calendars and commence planning for an incredible year-end ‘runcation’ on the captivating island of Langkawi.

Registration opened on 7 July 2023 via www.langkawirunners.com and www.checkpointspot.asia.

See a short promotional video for LIHM’23

https://www.facebook.com/shahrizans/videos/3579836992254025

https://www.facebook.com/ukkLADA

(Source: LADA)