India’s ixigo delivers AI trip planner

NEW DELHI, 26 July 2023: Ixigo (Le Travenues Technology Limited) has introduced PLAN by ixigo, an intelligent trip planner built on OpenAI (an AI research and deployment company).

By leveraging OpenAI’s ChatGPT API, the platform can process and understand user preferences, offering them personalised recommendations, suggestions, and itineraries.

Ixigo has also become the first Indian travel company to have ixigo’s plugin for ChatGPT, a conversational travel assistant, strengthening its position as an industry frontrunner in innovation.

PLAN by ixigo combines the collective power of ChatGPT and the best travel data on the planet to transform how travellers conceptualise, organise, and prioritise their trips.

PLAN by ixigo is available on the ixigo website and apps and is accessible to users for free at https://www.ixigo.com/plan.

About ixigo

Launched in 2007, ixigo (Le Travenues Technology Limited) is a technology company that empowers Indian travellers to plan, book and manage their trips across rail, air, buses and hotels. ixigo assists travellers in making smarter travel decisions by leveraging artificial intelligence, machine learning and data science-led innovations.