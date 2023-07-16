HAL bookings break record

SINGAPORE, 17 July 2023: Holland America Line bookings on 11 July were higher than any day in the brand’s 150-year history. Booking revenues also broke the line’s single-day record.

Photo credit: Holland America Line

Most sailings booked on 11 July were for 2024 and 2025, showing that cruisers are planning and eager to travel. The bookings show significant interest in marquee locations for the cruise line, including Alaska, Europe and the Caribbean, and a lift in sales for its new, longer Legendary Voyages. Reservations included destinations worldwide, including Australia, South America, the South Pacific and Asia.

Holland America Line is a leader in Alaska with the most Glacier Bay visits in the cruise industry. Through Alaska Up Close, guests are immersed in the local culture with authentic onboard programming, cruise activities and award-winning shore excursions.

In addition to seven-day cruises throughout the Caribbean, Holland America Line offers a differentiated experience with longer sailings, allowing one to visit more islands on one itinerary.

Upcoming Europe seasons offer diverse cruises stretching from trending locales like Greenland and Iceland to Greece and Turkey. Itineraries range from weeklong getaways to longer voyages that extend into multiple regions. With two Pinnacle Class ships homeporting in Rotterdam, the Netherlands, in 2024, guests are booking cruises to Northern Europe and the UK.