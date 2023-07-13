Asia Cruise Awards honour Resort World Cruises

HONG KONG, 14 July 2023: Resorts World Cruises won a special achievement award at the 9th Asia Cruise Awards, held during the Asia Cruise Forum Jeju from 12 to 14 July 2023.

The award recognises Resorts World Cruises’ contributions towards revitalising the cruise industry in Asia during the post-pandemic landscape.

Raymond Lim, chief operating officer of Resorts World Cruises (Right), receives the Special Achievement Award from Seung Hwan Cho, the Minister of the Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries of Korea (Left), at the 9th Asia Cruise Awards.

Resorts World Cruises’ chief operating officer, Raymond Lim, received the award at the ceremony from South Korea’s Minister of Oceans and Fisheries Seung Hwan Cho.

Resorts World Cruises celebrated its first anniversary in June 2023. It operates two ships, Genting Dream and the Resorts World One, that offer two, three and four-night itineraries with visits to Singapore, Kuala Lumpur, Phuket, Penang, Hong Kong, Kaohsiung, Penghu and Sanya.

The Asia Cruise Leaders Network (ACLN) comprises 74 member organisations from nine different countries. Its awards include Asia Best Cruise Line, Asia Best Cruise Ship, Asia Best Cruise Homeport, Asia Best Cruise Ports of Calls, Asia Best Cruise Research Institute and Asia Best Cruise Tour Agency. This year, it introduced a new category Special Achievement Award to strengthen solidarity among various stakeholders.