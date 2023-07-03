SHANGHAI, 4 July 2023: Dusit International, one of Thailand’s leading hotel and property development companies, presented its expanding portfolio of Dusit Hotels and Resorts in China and beyond as part of a two-city ‘China Roadshow’ in Beijing and Shanghai.

The event was held from 27 to 30 June and reached out to leading trade and media partners.

Led by Mr Nichlas Maratos, VP – Commercial, Dusit International (front centre), Dusit’s delegation included sales executives from Dusit Hotels and Resorts in China, the Maldives, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, the UAE, and Vietnam, as well as Global Sales Office leaders representing Dusit’s broader portfolio.

Led by Dusit International’s vice president of commercial, Nichlas Maratos, the delegation included sales executives from Dusit Hotels and Resorts in China, the Maldives, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, the UAE, and Vietnam, as well as global sales office leaders representing Dusit’s broader portfolio. They made a presentation that explained Dusit’s unique brand of Thai-inspired gracious hospitality and its commitment to delivering exceptional experiences for Chinese travellers at each of its properties.

This included delivering insights into the four pillars of Dusit; Graciousness – Service (personalised and gracious), Locality (uniquely linking guests with the local community), Well-being (delivering wellness experiences beyond the spa), and Sustainability (social, economic, and environmental) – and how each property embraces these to deliver unique Thai-inspired offerings that appeal to the discerning tastes of Chinese travellers.

Among these offerings: Devarana Wellness, a group-wide wellness concept designed to address guests’ most shared concerns – including destressing, detoxifying, and enjoying a deep restorative sleep – and outstanding dining experiences featuring authentic local specialties made using the finest local ingredients.

The team also introduced its exciting roster of new and upcoming properties in key destinations worldwide. This included properties that opened during the past two years, such as ASAI Bangkok Chinatown (the first hotel under Dusit’s vibrant lifestyle brand, ASAI Hotels, which puts guests in the heart of Bangkok’s renowned Chinatown district), Dusit Hotel and Suites Doha (Dusit’s third hotel in Qatar) and Dusit Thani Tianmu Mountain Hangzhou (a luxury wellness-focused resort featuring a deluxe spa experience).

The spotlight shone on property openings within the first half of 2023, including Dusit Suites Athens (Dusit’s first hotel in Europe), Dusit Princess Hotel Residences Nairobi (a unique hybrid property in the Kenyan capital’s cosmopolitan Westlands neighbourhood), ASAI Kyoto Shijo (Dusit’s first hotel in Japan), ASAI Bangkok Sathorn (Dusit’s second ASAI-branded hotel, near Bangkok’s central business district), and dusitD2 Samyan Bangkok (the first dusitD2-branded hotel in the city).

The upcoming wellness-focused Dusit Thani Mogan Mountain, Huzhou – slated to soft open in July – was also unveiled, as were Dusit’s first properties in Nepal, Dusit Thani Himalayan Resort Dhulikhel and Dusit Princess Kathmandu (both soft opening in July); Dusit’s second hotel in Japan, Dusit Thani Kyoto (opening this September); Dusit’s return to India with the opening of Dusit Princess Serviced Suites Kolkata and dusitD2 Fagu, Shimla (both in Q4); and its expansion in the South of Thailand with Dusit Princess Phatthalung (Q4).

Dusit’s team also revealed that two more wellness-oriented properties will soon open in China, including Dusit Devarana Hangzhou and Dusit Princess Suites Hotel Ganzhou (both in Q4).

All these openings will see Dusit’s global portfolio grow to 62 hotels (approximately 13,700 keys) operating across 17 countries worldwide. More than 60 properties are in the pipeline and expected to open within the next three-to-four years.

La-ead Kovavisaruch (centre), Chief Executive Officer, Vimarn Suriya Company Limited, developer of the Dusit Central Park project, was also on hand with her team to share more details about this significant development.

Regarding the future of Dusit Hotels and Resorts, roadshow attendees also learned more about Dusit’s most significant project to date – the brand-new flagship Dusit Thani Bangkok hotel, which is scheduled to open in mid-2024 as part of Dusit Central Park, a landmark USD1.37 billion mixed-use development in the heart of Bangkok that will also comprise a state-of-the-art office tower, a high-end shopping mall, a large roof park, and ultra-luxury residences (Dusit Residences and Dusit Parkside). Representatives from the residences were on hand to share insights into why this prime address is the ultimate home-away-from-home for discerning Chinese investors.

Reflecting China’s importance as a key source market for Dusit Hotels and Resorts worldwide, especially in the Middle East, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam, Dusit’s team also highlighted the company’s commitment to continuing to add services, experiences, and activities that enhance the stays of Chinese travellers – and its vision to open more new properties throughout China.

“With 10 Dusit Hotels and Resorts already in operation in China, and with Chinese travellers among the top source markets for our properties worldwide, China holds great importance for our business, and we remain committed to sustainably expanding our presence in the country and enhancing our services for Chinese guests around the world,” said Mr Maratos. “This roadshow is a testament to our dedication to nurturing lasting relationships with our partners and guests, and we are delighted and honoured to have the opportunity to forge new alliances, celebrate achievements, and chart a course for further growth and success within China’s vibrant and dynamic hospitality market.”

Represented in China by Dusit Fudu Hotels and Resorts, Dusit has Global Sales Offices in Shanghai and Beijing. Dusit Hotels and Resorts currently in operation in China include Dusit Thani Dongtai; Dusit Devarana Hot Springs & Spa Conghua Guangzhou; Dusit Thani Wujin, Changzhou; Dusit Thani Qingfeng Garden, Changzhou; dusitD2 Binhu, Changzhou; Dusit Thani Sandalwoods Resort Shuangyue Bay, Huizhou; Dusit Thani Tianmu Mountain, Hangzhou; Dusit Thani Wellness Resort Suzhou; Heritage Villas Zhouzhuang, Managed by Dusit; and Dusit Thani Wetland Park Resort Nanjing.

For more information, please visit dusit.com

About Dusit International

Dusit International, or Dusit Thani Public Company Limited (DUSIT), is a leading hospitality group listed on the Stock Exchange of Thailand.

The group’s portfolio of hotels, resorts and luxury villas includes more than 300 properties operating under eight brands (Dusit Devarana, Dusit Thani, Dusit Suites, Dusit Collection, dusitD2, Dusit Princess, ASAI Hotels, and Elite Havens) across 17 countries worldwide.