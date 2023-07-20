Changi closes in on 2019 traffic levels

SINGAPORE, 21 July 2023: Singapore Changi Airport handled 5.12 million passenger movements in June 2023, crossing the five million threshold for the first time since January 2020, when the Covid-19 pandemic struck.

The performance represented 88% of the passenger movements registered in June 2019. Regarding aircraft movements, 27,500 landings and take-offs were recorded, about 88% of the June 2019 level. Airfreight throughput stood at 135,000 tonnes for the month, representing a year-on-year decline of 17%.

Photo credit: Changi Airport Group.

Changi Airport saw 14.6 million passenger movements from April to June 2023, 87% of what was registered for the second quarter of 2019. Aircraft movements reached 81,400 or 86% compared to the same period 2019.

In alphabetical order, Changi Airport’s top five traffic markets for the quarter were Australia, India, Indonesia, Malaysia and Thailand. Passenger traffic to and from Northeast Asia steadily improved, rising from around 50% of pre-Covid levels in January 2023 to 75% by June 2023.

From April to June 2023, airfreight throughput totalled 418,000 tonnes, a decline of 10.8% year-on-year. Air cargo demand remained weak due to softening demand amid inflationary pressures. Changi’s top five air cargo markets comprised Australia, China, Hong Kong, India and the US for the period. India has emerged among the top five air cargo markets for two consecutive quarters since the start of 2023.

Changi Airport Group’s executive vice president for air hub and cargo Development Lim Ching Kiat said: “Changi Airport continues to witness steady growth in passenger traffic, with passenger movements inching closer to 90% of 2019 levels as we close the second quarter. We are pleased to have crossed the five-million mark again in June with the mid-year holiday season. Changi has regained more than 80% of its pre-Covid city links, and we look forward to strengthening connectivity to more points in Southeast Asia and China in the second half of the year.”

In the second quarter of 2023, Indigo launched twice-weekly passenger services between Bhubaneswar, India, and Singapore. It represented Changi Airport’s first city link to India’s eastern state of Odisha and its 17th link to India.

Air Canada announced the resumption of its Vancouver-Singapore service in April 2024, after over three decades since the airline last operated at Changi.

As of 1 July 2023, 99 airlines scheduled over 6,300 weekly flights to Changi Airport, connecting Singapore to 148 cities in 49 countries and territories worldwide.