BANGKOK, 6 July 2023: Centara Hotels & Resorts, Thailand’s leading hotel operator, in collaboration with Qatar Airways, Singapore Airlines and Turkish Airlines, three of the world’s leading international airlines, is proud to announce a limited-time Double Rewards offer exclusively for CentaraThe1 loyalty programme members.

From today to 31 July 2023, members will receive 600 airline miles or Avios for every 5,000 CentaraThe1 points they convert, double the usual 300 miles or Avios offered through these strategic airline partnerships. This enhancement to Centara’s loyalty programme provides more opportunities for members to maximise their points and indulge in extraordinary travel experiences faster.

Centara Hotels & Resorts continues to pioneer new ways to offer personalised travel to its guests while staying committed to delivering the utmost value, service and warm Thai hospitality at each of its properties worldwide. With the CentaraThe1 loyalty programme, every stay, dining experience, and spa treatment at the group’s world-class hotels and resorts earn members valuable points. These points can now be effortlessly converted into airline miles for flights with these three esteemed airline partners: Qatar Airways, Singapore Airlines and Turkish Airlines.

Signing up for the CentaraThe1 loyalty programme is free and offers various travel rewards and possibilities. Members can take advantage of this exciting Double Miles offer and have exclusive privileges, including 15% off room rates, complimentary room upgrades, and more.

To take advantage of all CentaraThe1 membership privileges, sign up now or login to your existing account at www.CentaraThe1.com

For more information on this offer and to learn how to get double airline miles for your CentaraThe1 points, visit https://centara1card.com/earn-double-airline-miles-with-centarathe1/