CAL to fly to Kumamoto in Japan

SINGAPORE, 14 July 2023: China Airlines responds to increased tourism and business travel to Japan by launching a Taipei-Kumamoto route on 18 September.

Starting with two roundtrip flights weekly, CAL says the new route will complement the existing 14 flights weekly on the Taipei-Fukuoka route giving travellers more options for getting to and from Kyushu.

Photo credit: CAL.

China Airlines offers special booking promotions on the first three flights with economy class roundtrip fares starting at TWD6,840 (USD218 before tax). For Dynasty members, the fare can go as low as TWD 4,780 (USD152 before tax) if bookings are made through the China Airlines website and use frequent flyer miles.

The new twice-weekly Monday and Friday flights on the Taipei-Kumamoto route will use A321neo.

The outbound flight CI194 will take off at 1430 from Taoyuan Airport and arrive at 1735 at Kumamoto Airport. The return flight CI195 will take off from Kumamoto at 1835 local time and arrive at Taoyuan Airport at 1950.

Kumamoto is located in the heart of Kyushu and is a region renowned for its history, culture, and beautiful landscape. Kumamoto Castle is one of the three great castles of Japan and remains a majestic sight despite being rebuilt several times. Visiting the Aso volcano, travellers can admire the largest caldera in the world. The grandeur of the surrounding scenery gives the caldera its distinctive charm, and the area is known as the “Land of Water”, named for the sweet-tasting spring water that wells up from below. This water source from Shirakawa Springs is acclaimed as the best-tasting water in Japan. The nearby hot springs are great for relaxing the mind and body. The “Higo Zogan” inlay technique is a centuries-old craft passed down through the generations.

The Taiwan-Japan routes have long been a part of China Airlines’ network, and services between the two countries were restored to more than 100 roundtrip flights per week after the pandemic. Travellers can use the Taipei-Kumamoto route as an alternative to flying to and from Fukuoka, allowing the two distinctive Japanese cities to be part of a single itinerary. They can experience the different sides of Kyushu, taking in Kumamoto’s historic city and natural wonders while enjoying Fukuoka’s modern metropolitan charm and renowned cuisine.