Airlines likely to delay or cancel flights

HONG KONG, 26 July 2023: New research from MoneySmart places Cebu Pacific and Bangkok Airways top of the list of airlines most likely to delay or cancel flights based on feedback from Hong Kong travellers in a May 2023 survey.

The leading financial portal surveyed over 700 Hong Kong adults who had flown in the past year ending May 2023) to uncover the airlines with the most delays and cancellations in Hong Kong.

The MoneySmart research noted that Cebu Pacific had the highest reported percentage of delays, with nearly two-thirds (66%) of the airline’s customers reporting a delay.

Conversely, MoneySmart placed Bangkok Airways in the top spot for the highest percentage of cancellations at 61%.

MoneySmart Hong Kong general manager Joanne Hon said: “Flight delays and cancellations have an immense impact on one’s travel plans. Planning for the perfect holiday could all come to waste if we fail to account for these potential risks.

“Our survey has uncovered recent negative experiences by modern travellers, and we recognise the critical role travel insurance plays in mitigating these risks.

Most delays

Cebu Pacific had the most delays.

Air Asia took second place, with 65% of respondents reporting a delay with them.

Air China closely followed in third place, with around 3 in 5 (63%) respondents encountering delays while flying with the airline.

Hong Kong’s national carrier, Cathay Pacific, came in 8th out of the most delayed airlines and 11th out of cancelled airlines.

Most flight cancellations

The airlines with the most flight cancellations, as reported by survey respondents excluding flight cancellations due to Covid-19 travel restrictions, were as follows.

Bangkok Airways took the top spot, with 61% of survey respondents who had flown with the airline reporting experiencing a cancellation.

Cebu Pacific followed in second place, with 59% of respondents who had flown with the airline reporting a cancellation with them.

Air China claimed the third spot, with over half (56%) of respondents reporting cancelled flights.

The survey reveals that the most common wait time for a replacement flight was four to six hours (23% of respondents).

For more information on the survey and MoneySmart visit:

https://www.moneysmart.hk/en/travel-insurance/flight-cancellations-delays-hong-kong-ms?utm_source=pr&utm_campaign=flight-cancellations-delays-hong-kong-ms

Survey Methodology

The research was conducted on behalf of MoneySmart by Savanta amongst 734 Hong Kong adults (aged 18+) who had travelled in the past year. The survey was carried out online from 5 to 15 May 2023. Amongst all respondents surveyed, 69% said they had experienced a flight delay, and 53% said they had experienced a cancellation. All data is based on the experiences, perceptions, and reports of Hong Kong travellers from the above survey group.