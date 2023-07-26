DUBAI, 27 July 2023: Air Canada and Emirates achieved a customer service milestone as part of their partnership by moving Air Canada’s operations to Dubai International’s (DXB) flagship Terminal on 26 July.

The co-location of operations in one of the world’s premier terminals will significantly improve customer connecting experience and underscores the benefits of the partnership between the two airlines launched in November 2022.

Customers transiting in Dubai between the Americas on Air Canada and the Middle East, Indian subcontinent, Southeast Asia and Africa on Emirates will enjoy a seamless and expedited experience with the convenience of remaining in the same terminal.

Emirates chief commercial officer Adnan Kazim said: “We are delighted to welcome Air Canada to Emirates Terminal 3 in Dubai, which marks another step forward in our strategic partnership to deliver even more value to travellers. Co-locating at T3 means Air Canada customers can enjoy a smooth connection experience when transiting in Dubai onto Emirates’ global network, and those eligible can enjoy access to Emirates’ signature Business Class Lounges and other hub facilities in Dubai before their flight. Working closely with Air Canada, we hope to enhance travel experiences and offer even more convenient connectivity for travellers.”

Welcoming Air Canada to Terminal 3, Dubai Airports Chief Operating Officer Majed Al Joker said: “In addition to a long history of partnership, Dubai Airports and Air Canada share a common goal of consistently delivering exceptional service and exceeding guest satisfaction. This relocation will streamline Air Canada operations, enabling us to optimise our airport’s efficiency and improve the overall travel experience. Terminal 3 is a world-class facility designed to cater to the evolving needs of modern travellers, with biometric touchpoints, spacious and comfortable waiting areas, and a wide variety of dining and shopping outlets.”

The first inbound Air Canada flight landing at Terminal 3 arrives on 26 July 26, with the first outbound flight scheduled to depart from Dubai to Toronto on 27 July. Dedicated Air Canada check-in and bag drop counters for Signature Class will be available in the First & Business Class Dropoff. Premium Economy and Economy will be located at the main entrance. Air Canada Signature Class customers and eligible Aeroplan Elite members (Aeroplan 50K and above) will also have access to the Emirates Business Class lounge in Terminal 3.

“Air Canada’s new home at Dubai International Terminal 3 is an important milestone which underscores the significance of our strategic partnership with Emirates and the importance of our flights between the UAE and Canada,” said Air Canada Executive Vice President Network & Revenue Planning Mark Galardo.

“In addition to Air Canada’s customers benefiting from seamless onward connections to destinations in the Middle East, Africa, Southeast Asia and the Indian subcontinent with our codeshare and frequent flyer partner Emirates, they will also enjoy an elevated experience throughout their airport journey.”

Since November 2022, when the partnership commenced, the carriers have expanded their codeshare relationship to 42 routes, enhanced their underlying interline agreement, developed a reciprocal loyalty partnership for customers to earn and redeem points, enhanced cooperation between their Cargo businesses and increased capacity in their respective hubs. Air Canada has also developed a partnership with Emirates’ sister airline, flydubai.

Emirates began its daily Boeing 777 service between Montreal and Dubai in July, which complements its expanded daily Airbus A380 schedule between Toronto and Dubai. Air Canada will commence its new non-stop four times weekly flights between Dubai and Vancouver on 30 October 2023, with its flagship Boeing 787 Dreamliner fleet will complement its daily service between Toronto and Dubai.

Aeroplan and Skywards members can collect and redeem points when travelling with Air Canada or Emirates, and eligible customers can access priority check-in, boarding and airport lounges.

For more information visit www.emirates.com.