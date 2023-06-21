Resort World Cruises heads for Hainan

HONG KONG, 22 June 2023: Resorts World Cruises confirms its 1,856-passenger cruise ship, Resorts World One, will sail from its homeport Hong Kong to Sanya, Hainan starting this September.

Sanya is now China’s most popular winter destination for Chinese and overseas tourists, with the largest increase in tourists this year versus 2019 due to its sunshine, beaches, sceneries, culture, food and duty-free attractions.

Starting 24 September 2023, the cruise line will offer the following itineraries from Hong Kong.

Three-Night Sanya Cruise departing on Sunday.

Two-Night Sanya Cruise departing on Wednesday.

Two-Night Weekend Getaway Cruise departing on Friday.

For passengers looking for more flexibility, the following cruise packages are on sale:

• Five-Night Hainan Cruise and Land-Stay” from Sundays to Fridays with a Three-Night Sanya hotel stay;

• “One Week Hainan Cruise and Land-Stay” departing and returning on Wednesday with a Four-Night Sanya hotel stay;

• “One-way Sanya Cruise” to and from Sanya combine a cruise and flights.

Hainan can be visited by citizens from 59 countries without the need to apply for a Chinese visa. The only condition is registering with a local Hainan travel agency, which Resorts World Cruises will handle. The 59 countries include citizens of Australia, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Thailand and more. This visa-free policy will encourage international Fly-Cruise from the 59 countries to join the Resorts World One cruise to Sanya.

(Source: Resort World Cruises)