LANGKAWI, 28 June 2023: Tourism Malaysia teamed up with Insta360, a camera that allows us to share great moments in 360 degrees, as another exemplary initiative to promote Malaysia – Langkawi to the world.

The recently concluded 360Malaysia – Langkawi Adventure saw the two entities working together to revive the tourism industry, particularly in Langkawi, with the participation of 15 best key creators across the Insta360 creators in Asia Pacific for a six-day five-night experience.

“This partnership is a fantastic way to celebrate Langkawi’s natural beauty and cultural heritage with immersive 360 videos,” said Insta360 vice president of marketing Max Richter.

“Insta360’s innovative action cameras are the perfect way to share new perspectives of the island in creative and immersive ways. We hope this partnership will encourage visitors to explore Langkawi and its diverse environment.”

Throughout the 360Malaysia event, the creators explored the island with their Insta360 cameras, ready to film its natural beauty, wildlife, and rich history. With lush rainforests and pristine beaches, the creators captured what makes this island unique.

With a focus on ecotourism, art, and culture, the creators experienced various activities such as island hopping, sunset cruises, water sports, and planting mangroves at the scenic Kubang Badak River, all of which tourists can enjoy in picturesque Langkawi.

Tourism Malaysia director-general Dato Dr Ammar Bin Abd Ghapar said: “We are thrilled to collaborate with Insta360 to showcase the breathtaking beauty of Langkawi to the world. Through immersive 360-degree videos, we aim to highlight the island’s natural wonders and cultural heritage. By leveraging innovative technologies, such as Insta360 cameras, we can capture and share captivating experiences to attract more visitors to Langkawi, thereby boosting its tourism economy.”

Langkawi’s strategic location as a duty-free island and its proximity to other popular tourist destinations in Southeast Asia position it as a critical player in the region’s tourism industry. The collaboration with Insta360 aims to capitalise on these advantages and establish Langkawi as a premier destination.

Malaysia forecasts 23.5 million international tourist arrivals and MYR76.8 billion in tourism receipts by 2025. With careful planning and ongoing efforts, there is a strong belief in Malaysia’s hopeful revival and growth of tourism.