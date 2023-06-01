Etihad wins Environmental Award

ABU DHABI UAE, 2 June 2023: Etihad Airways, the national airline of the UAE, has been named Environmental Airline of the Year 2023 for the second year running by the Airline Ratings awards.

The award recognised Etihad for its commitment to sustainable aviation through innovation and collaboration and its dedication to driving change and results from Abu Dhabi and the world.

Photo credit: Etihad Airways.

As well as being crowned Environmental Airline of the Year, Etihad took third in Airline Ratings’ ‘Top 10 Airlines’ award, which critiques airlines on comfort, innovation, value and safety across Economy, Business and First Class.

In its most recent sustainability report released in May 2023, Etihad announced it had achieved a 26% reduction in CO2 emissions per Revenue Tonne Kilometre (RTK). This achievement is underpinned by Etihad’s flagship sustainability initiatives, including the Greenliner programme, which uses the airline’s fleet of Boeing 787 Dreamliners as flying test beds and the Sustainable50 A350-1000.

Etihad Aviation Group chief executive officer Antonoaldo Neves said:

“We take great pride in reducing our CO2 RTK by 26%. I am also very proud of our overall achievements, which go beyond delivering direct Co2 reductions but explore innovative solutions to the broader challenges facing aviation sustainability, as you can see in our annual report.”

Etihad’s 2023 sustainability achievements

26% reduction in CO2 emissions per Revenue Tonne Kilometre (RTK).

Five A350 aircraft joined the Etihad fleet.

Planted 68,916 Mangrove trees as part of the Etihad Mangroves Forest project.

Recycled over 29,000 plastic bottles by employees with DGrade.

Saved 770,000+ litres of water from waterless bus washing.

3,700+ tonnes of CO2 offset by guests.

Operating over 40 ecoFlights in 2022.Operated the first Etihad NetZero* flight powered entirely by Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) Book & Claim.