Cruise destinations that are trending

SINGAPORE, 2 June 2023: Around 31.5 million people are expected to go on a cruise this year*, and with cruise demand finally back, new research identifies the top 10 cruise destinations experiencing the biggest increase in popularity.

Two Asian destinations, Vietnam and Japan, are among the top 10 cruise destinations with the biggest increase in Google search volume. Vietnam placed 4th in the chart registering a 174% year-on-year change in Google searches 2022-2023, and Japan, in sixth place, scored 174%.

The team at Slingo have analysed Google search data, Tiktok views, Instagram posts and cruise reviews to reveal the most popular cruise destinations. The research has also revealed the most and least expensive cruise lines.

You can view the full study here: https://www.slingo.com/blog/lifestyle/most-popular-cruises/

The Atlantic Islands have been crowned the cruise destination with the biggest increase in popularity, with Google searches surging 250% between 2022-2023. The Atlantic is home to a vast array of gorgeous island destinations – and a cruise is a perfect way to sample many of them in a single outing.

Following in second place is the Norwegian Fjords, with searches for the destination increasing by 235%. This is a popular option for those wishing to glimpse the Aurora Borealis (Northern Lights) and experience unique landscapes.

The cruise destination with the third highest increase in popularity is the Italian Riviera, with Google searches having nearly doubled in the last year. The crescent-shaped stretch of the Mediterranean has breathtaking cliff views, shimmering turquoise coves, quaint fishing villages, and some resort areas.

Research highlights

Tiktok’s most popular cruise destination is the Caribbean, with 63.6 million views as of May 2023. The Caribbean has also been crowned Instagram’s most popular cruise destination, with 147,976 posts on the app.

Tiktok's most popular cruise destination is the Caribbean, with 63.6 million views as of May 2023. The Caribbean has also been crowned Instagram's most popular cruise destination, with 147,976 posts on the app. Ponant Cruises is the most expensive cruise line, costing an average of UKP9,063 per person. The second-most expensive cruise line is Scenic Ocean Cruises, costing UKP8,989 per person, whilst the Silversea Cruises' average cost of UKP8,645 per person makes it the third-most expensive cruise line.

Princess Cruises is the most affordable cruise line, with the average cost of their cruises around UKP1,204 per person. This is over UKP100 cheaper than the second most affordable cruise line, Celestyal Cruises, with an average cruise cost of UKP1,336.

AmaWaterways is the cruise line with the highest average rating, scoring 4.6 out of 5. They are known for their short excursion heavy cruises and wine-themed cruises. While activities vary from ship to ship, they offer around 12 activities.

The top 10 cruise destinations with the biggest increase in Google search volume:

Rank Cruise Destination Year-on-Year Change in Google Searches 2022-2023 1 Atlantic Islands +250% 2 Norwegian Fjords +235% 3 Italian Riviera +191% 4 Vietnam +179% 5 The Mediterranean +175% 6 Japan +174% 7 French Riviera +171% 8 The Nile +129% 9 Africa +128% 10 Italy +124%

You can view the full study here.

(Source: Slingo)