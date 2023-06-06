BANGKOK, 5 June 2023: Centara Grand Beach Resort & Villas Hua Hin offers travellers one free night for every night booked and an array of exclusive perks during its five-day “Centenary Flash Sale”.

From 6to 10 June 2023, guests who book selected luxury suites and private pool villas can take advantage of unbeatable Stay-2-Pay-1 or Stay-4-Pay-2 packages for bookings until 30 September 2023.

In celebration of the 100th anniversary of Centara Grand Beach Resort & Villas Hua Hin’s breathtaking heritage hotel, guests will be given a second consecutive night free with every one night booked in deluxe suites and Villa one bedroom with a private pool with a maximum four-night stay. Also included in the Centenary Flash Sale is daily breakfast for two, complimentary stays for up to two children under 12 years, and access to The Club, which includes meals, unlimited WiFi, two complimentary items of laundry per room per day, and more.

With a rich history dating back to the early 1920s, Centara Grand Beach Resort & Villas Hua Hin is a sought-after beachfront destination nestled around a wide expanse of topiary gardens just a short drive from Bangkok. During their stay, guests can discover the region’s recreational activities as well as lively local markets and shopping centres, savour freshly caught seafood prepared with Thai recipes or indulge in a classic concoction by the seashore, and enjoy an artful blend of tradition and modernity by the peaceful waters that make Centara Grand Hua Hin the perfect place to relax and unwind.

With the Centenary Flash Sale only available for five days (6 – 10 June 2023), guests looking to plan their next luxury seaside escape and take advantage of free nights and all the perks are encouraged to book as soon as possible. For more details on this limited-time offer, visit https://www.centarahotelsresorts.com/centaragrand/chbr/centenary-flash-sale