Vietjet launches flight to Brisbane

HO CHI MINH CITY, 8 June 2023: Vietjet will inaugurate a twice-weekly service on 16 June from Ho Chi Minh City (SGN) to Brisbane (BNE), the state capital of Queensland, Australia.

Brisbane becomes the third city in Australia served by Vietjet following the introduction of direct flights to Melbourne and Sydney earlier this year.

Photo credit: Vietjet. Australian PM applauds flight launch at a recent ceremony.

The new route serving Australia was announced during the recent official visit of Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese to mark the 50th anniversary of establishing Vietnamese-Australia diplomatic relations.

Albanese commented on the new flight during the ceremony: “We welcome the new flights to Australia, especially as Vietjet’s flight is the first to connect Vietnam with the country’s beautiful city of Brisbane.”

Using an Airbus A330, the new flight (VJ083), scheduled every Monday and Friday, will take off from Ho Chi Minh City’s Tan Son Nhat airport at 1050 (local time) and land in Brisbane at 2155. The return flight VJ084 will depart Brisbane Airport at 2330 (local time) and land in Ho Chi Minh City at 0510 the following day.

The outbound flight time will be eight hours and five minutes, while the return flight will take longer at eight hours and 40 minutes. A search on Trip.com flags the roundtrip fare in Eco class at around USD806 during June.

Vietjet also operates three flights weekly on Monday, Thursday and Saturday on the Ho Chi Minh City to Sydney route. On the Ho Chi Minh City to Melbourne route, it flies thrice weekly on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday.