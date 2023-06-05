IATA convenes AGM in Istanbul

ISTANBUL, 2 June 2023: Leaders of the global aviation industry met in Istanbul, Türkiye, for the International Air Transport Association’s 79th IATA Annual General Meeting (AGM) and World Air Transport Summit that concludes today, 6 June,

Hosted by Pegasus Airlines, the event (4-6 June) attracted the industry’s most senior leaders from among IATA’s more than 300 member airlines and senior government officials, strategic partners, equipment suppliers, and media.

“Airlines meet to review the industry’s recovery from Covid-19, plan the way forward to a more sustainable future, discuss the opportunities for technology to drive efficiencies from modern retailing to improved facilitation, and understand the common regulatory challenges they face.

“Aviation is important. Even as geopolitical divides deepen, connecting the world is a vital mission that requires profitable, safe, efficient and sustainable airlines. The outcomes of this AGM must set the direction for even more effective global connectivity,” said IATA’s director general Willie Walsh during the opening sessions of the AGM.

World Air Transport Summit

The World Air Transport Summit immediately followed the AGM with a panel moderated by CNN’s Richard Quest featuring Greg Foran (CEO, Air New Zealand), Yvonne Manzi Makolo (CEO, Rwandair), John Dietrich (president and CEO, Atlas Air Worldwide) and Campbell Wilson (CEO and MD, Air India).

In addition to the updated industry economic outlook, key topics to be addressed included:

A Big Picture view of challenges facing the industry with changing energy markets and shifting supply chains;

Aviation’s Contribution to Türkiye’s earthquake recovery;

Advances in Sustainability;

Learnings from the 2022 operational challenges;

The fourth edition of the Diversity and Inclusion Awards, sponsored by Qatar Airways.

“Since we were last in Istanbul, Türkiye has become an incredible global aviation powerhouse. Its carriers are leading the way in regional and international connectivity, and the magnificent new airport puts some other nations’ lack of airport investment to shame. There’s no doubt that Türkiye’s importance to global aviation will continue to grow significantly,” Walsh concluded.