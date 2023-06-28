Avani delivers double debut in Europe

BANGKOK, 29 June 2023: Avani Hotels & Resorts, the lifestyle brand of Minor Hotels, announces its debut in Spain and Italy with the opening of Avani Alonso Martínez and Avani Palazzo Moscova.

Located in Madrid, Spain, the 101-room Avani Alonso Martínez and the 65-unit Avani Palazzo Moscova in Milan, Italy, have been designed for millennial-minded travellers, offering a host of hand-picked experiences that immerse guests in the local culture.

MADRID: Avani Alonso Martínez

These new openings mark Avani’s expansion in the European market, with additional properties set to launch in key cities across Italy and Germany this year and in the Netherlands next year.

In addition, Avani will make its entrance into South and Central America later this year with upcoming hotels in Colombia and Mexico.