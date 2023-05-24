DUBAI UAE, 23 May 2023: As Emirates brings the distinctive travel experience of Premium Economy Class to more destinations, including New York JFK, San Francisco, London Heathrow, Sydney, Auckland, Christchurch, and Melbourne – passengers can sample an exceptional sparkling wine onboard that is a global exclusive to Emirates – Chandon Vintage Brut 2016.

Alongside luxurious seats, generous legroom, sophisticated cabin design, and world-class inflight entertainment, Emirates Premium Economy offers passengers an elevated food and beverage experience. As part of a robust beverage selection, the airline has procured an outstanding Australian sparkling wine as a global exclusive, providing passengers with the joy of refreshing bubbles inflight.

Described as having ‘youthful and vibrant flavours with subtle complexity,’ Chandon Vintage Brut 2016 is a premium sparkling wine made traditionally for elegance and depth. From the pristine Strathbogie and King Valley vineyards in the Victorian Mountains, the grapes are grown in rich loamy soils and flourish in the mild summer weather. The wine is then crafted with precision by experienced winemakers, who focus on climate and fruit potential to achieve the perfect acidity and freshness with a distinctive style that reflects the locale in which it is made. The result is a remarkable sparkling wine effervescent with freshness and energy, with six years of lees age, adding a touch of refinement – and a luxurious wine completely exclusive to Emirates Premium Economy passengers.

Taste Profile of Chandon Vintage Brut 2016

A deliciously soft, fresh, and creamy wine with length and finesse, Chandon Vintage Brut 2016 is a blend of 50% Pinot Noir, 45% Chardonnay and 5% Meunier, where the Chardonnay grapes highlight the lime and green apple aromas, and the Pinot Noir and Meunier grapes bring home pomegranate and pink grapefruit. The spritely freshness and white flower aromas are due to a slightly younger yeast. On the palate, there are lime and green apple notes, while hazelnut praline, biscuit and fresh dough add extra body. Chandon Vintage Brut 2016 is a refreshing apéritif on its own but is also highly versatile with food due to its crisp acidity. Emirates Premium Economy passengers can enjoy the beverage perfectly paired with inflight meals throughout the flight.

Chandon Vintage Brut 2016 is the first wine ever made at Chandon Australia since its foundation in 1986. Located in the renowned Yarra Valley, northeast of Melbourne, it is one of Australia’s oldest and most prestigious wine regions with excellent form in growing sparkling wine grapes and a reputation for top-level oenology. Chandon is one of only three Yarra Valley vineyards to obtain Sustainability Australia accreditation.

The Premium Economy Experience

In addition to the exclusive Chandon, Premium Economy Class passengers can enjoy gourmet, regionally inspired menus with generous portions, including a choice of the main course. Menus are updated monthly by Emirates expert chefs, guaranteeing variety even for frequent travellers. Emirates Premium Economy cuisine is an elegant experience, served with linen napkins, fine Royal Doulton china, stainless-steel cutlery, and liqueurs, chocolates, coffee, and tea served to round off the meal. The complimentary drinks menu also includes a selection of spirits, beers, soft drinks, and fine wines, with each beverage chosen by Emirates as a best-in-class preferred beverage for passengers, forming part of Emirates’ USD1 billion investment into its wine programme since 2006.

For more information on flights and to make a booking visit www.emirates.com.

(Source: Emirates)