LANGKAWI, 9 May 2023: Cenang Beach – Langkawi, Malaysia, was named among Tripzilla’s “Most beautiful beaches in Asia” for travellers looking for a summer break at the beach.

Cenanag Beach took the second slot after White Beach – Boracay in the Philippines, the only Malaysia beach to make to the top 15 list according to Tripzilla’s travel experts.

15 Best Beaches in Asia for Summer Travel

1. White Beach – Boracay, Philippines

2. Cenang Beach – Langkawi, Malaysia

3. Pink beach – Komodo Island, Indonesia

4. Koh Poda Beach – Krabi, Thailand

5. Dalwella Beach – Southern Province, Sri Lanka

6. Bai Sao Beach – Phu Quoc, Vietnam

7. Saracen Bay – Koh Rong Samloem, Cambodia

8. Woljeongri Beach – Jeju Korea

9. Puka Beach – Boracay, Philippines

10. Weligama Beach – Southern Province, Sri Lanka

11. Bophut Beach – Koh Samui, Thailand

12. Miho and Matsubara – Shizuoka City, Japan

13. Mawun Beach – Lombok, Indonesia

14. Palolem Beach – Goa, India

15. Jeongdongjin Beach – Gangneung, South Korea

The Tripzilla citation praised Pantai Cenang – Langkawi “as a dreamy slice of tropical paradise in Langkawi, Malaysia. This two-kilometre stretch of white sand is dotted by coconut trees, lush rainforests, and a cliff on its south side. Pantai Cenang is one of the best beach destinations in Asia for those who can’t sit still.

Photo credit: gionnixxx via Canva Pro

“Kiosks along its shoreline offer all kinds of water sports such as sailing, surfing, boat rides, paragliding, and banana boating. If you want to unwind, you can rent a beach chair from one of the resorts on the beach and soak in the sun’s glorious rays all day.”

For more information on Langkawi visit https://naturallylangkawi.my/

For the full details of the 15 beaches, visit https://www.tripzilla.com/best-beaches-in-asia/141023