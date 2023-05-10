BANGKOK, 11 May 2023: Centara Mirage Resort Mui Ne has introduced a new special room class, Premier Pool Access, that delivers more space and an impressive design that connects guests directly to the resort’s jewel-blue lazy river.

The romantic coast of the Mediterranean inspires the spacious bedrooms ​​(40m2), a harmonious combination of blue from the sea, rich earthly terracotta of tile roofs and warm yellow of sunshine.

Premier Pool Access delivers a private and comfortable living experience. Designed with open space, a balcony filled with sunshine, a tropical garden, and colourful bougainvillaea – the unique charms of ​​Mui Ne land. The room class features the choice of a king or twin bed, providing an unforgettable experience in a peaceful tropical oasis. The tranquil lazy river flowing along 144 villas will be an ideal place to indulge in the cool water and connect with beautiful natural surroundings to recharge for the fun journey ahead.

Centara Mirage Resort Mui Ne general manager Tom Van Tuijl shared: “Premier Pool Access with special lazy river design is a unique highlight of the resort, bringing an exceptional experience for our guests. We are delighted with our effort to launch a new room type just before the long holidays to satisfy an increasing demand for accommodation in Mui Ne.

“Besides, we also offer various dining options, ranging from traditional local flavours of Mui Ne fishing village to international tastes, spa to other leisure activities for guests of all ages to fulfil their experience as a destination of fun, entertainment and joy.”

“Explorer’s Playground” theme, Centara Mirage Resort Mui Ne offers a series of endless fun activities and high-class amenities, creating a true sense of belonging for each generation of families and group of friends. With the desire to create beautiful memories for little explorers, Centara Mirage Resort Mui Ne is the perfect destination for children to enjoy their voyages of discovery and excitement at E-Zone, indoor & outdoor playgrounds, bowling, karaoke room and entertainment activities designed for all ages.

ABOUT CENTARA MIRAGE RESORT MUI NE

Located 200 km from Ho Chi Minh City, this is a family-friendly integrated resort with the ‘Explorer’s’ playground’ theme, consisting of 984 rooms and villas with various options. Inspired by Binh Thuan and the rich maritime heritage of the Mediterranean, guests will enjoy a sunbathing area with a wide range of leisure activities and facilities, including restaurants, bars, conference rooms, a water park, indoor and outdoor playgrounds and a lazy river.

For more information: Centara Mirage Resort Mui Ne | Beach Holidays (centarahotelsresorts.com)

ABOUT CENTARA

Centara Hotels & Resorts is Thailand’s leading hotel operator. Its 92 properties span all major Thai destinations plus the Maldives, Sri Lanka, Vietnam, Laos, Myanmar, China, Japan, Oman, Qatar, Cambodia, Turkey, Indonesia and the UAE. Centara’s portfolio comprises six brands – Centara Reserve, Centara Grand Hotels & Resorts, Centara Hotels & Resorts, Centara Boutique Collection, Centra by Centara and COSI Hotels – ranging from luxurious island retreats to family resorts and affordable lifestyle concepts supported by innovative technology.

For more information: Centara Hotels & Resorts | Book an Exciting Escape Now (centarahotelsresorts.com)