Asia Pacific hotels rebuild profitability

LONDON, 8 May 2023: Supporting regional recovery, most of Asia Pacific’s key hotel markets surpassed their 2019 gross operating profit per available room (GOPPAR), according to STR‘s March 2023 P&L data release.

Bali’s March GOPPAR reached US$52.92, 227.6% of the pre-pandemic comparable. In February, the market reported GOPPAR at USD41.90, 121% of 2019.

New Delhi followed with a GOPPAR of USD82.40, 164.4% of the 2019 comparable. The GOPPAR level was slightly lower than in February (USD101.71). While improved over February, Hong Kong’s GOPPAR was just 76.1% of the 2019 comparable.

Key profitability metrics

TRevPAR – Total revenue per available room.

GOPPAR – Gross operating profit per available room.

EBITDA – Earnings before interest, income tax, depreciation, and amortisation.

LPAR – Total labour costs per available room.

(Source: STR)