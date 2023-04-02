Vistara adds direct Mumbai-London flights

DELHI, 3 April 2023: India’s Vistara Air will commence direct flights to London Heathrow from Mumbai starting 1 June 2023, according to the airline’s launch promotion at the weekend.

The airline will commission a Boeing 787-900 to serve the direct route from Mumbai to London five times weekly. Sales are now open for bookings through all channels, including the airline’s website, mobile apps, call centres, online travel agencies (OTAs) and travel agents.

Flights are scheduled from 1 June to 29 October, departing from Mumbai five times a week – Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and Sunday. There are already daily departures to London Heathrow from Delhi using the Boeing 787 that recommenced in late 2022 after Covid-19 lockdown measures eased.

On the Mumbai-London-Mumbai route, the roundtrip fare starts at INR 57799 or UKP459, ex London roundtrip.

The roundtrip all-inclusive fares for the Delhi-London-Delhi route start at INR67199 or UKP559 ex London roundtrip

Mumbai-London flight details

Flight No. Start Date End Date Days of Operation From Departure To Arrival UK 15 1-Jun-23 27-Oct-23 Thu, Fri Mumbai 14:30 London 19:45 UK 16 1-Jun-23 26-Oct-23 Tue, Thu London 22:05 Mumbai 11:00 +1 UK 16 2-Jun-23 27-Oct-23 Fri, Sun London 21:55 Mumbai 11:00 +1 UK 15 4-Jun-23 24-Oct-23 Tue, Sun Mumbai 14:30 London 19:55 UK 15 5-Jun-23 23-Oct-23 Monday Mumbai 13:50 London 19:10 UK 16 5-Jun-23 23-Oct-23 Monday London 20:55 Mumbai 10:15 +1

All timings are in the respective city’s local time. The schedule is subject to regulatory approval.

Delhi-London flight details

Flight No. Start Date End Date Days of Operation From Departure To Arrival UK 17 1-Apr-23 28-Oct-23 Saturday Delhi 15:10 London 20:25 UK 17 2-Apr-23 28-Oct-23 Mon, Tue, Wed, Thu, Fri, Sun Delhi 15:10 London 20:20 UK 18 1-Apr-23 28-Oct-23 Mon, Tue, Wed, Thu, Fri, Sat, Sun London 22:20 Delhi 10:55+1

All timings are in the respective city’s local time. The schedule is subject to regulatory approval.