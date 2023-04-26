Thai Vietjet sets up Payday Special

BANGKOK, 27 April 2023: Thai Vietjet’s latest one-way fare deal, named ‘Payday Special’ kicks in at THB 599 (including taxes and fees) for travel on the airline’s entire domestic network from 16 May to 31 December 2023.

Bookings must be confirmed before midnight on 30 April.

The promotional fare applies on all Thai Vietjet’s domestic flights network from Bangkok (Suvarnabhumi) to Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Phuket, Krabi, Hat Yai, Surat Thani, Udon Thani, Khon Kaen, and Ubon Ratchathani and cross-country routes connecting Phuket to Chiang Mai.

Travellers can book the fare on all the airline’s distribution channels, including the airline’s website and mobile app or via Facebook, authorised travel agencies and the airline’s booking counters.

Thai Vietjet operates flights from Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi Airport to Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Phuket, Krabi, Udon Thani, Hat Yai, Khon Kaen, Ubon Ratchathani, and Surat Thani. Plus it offers cross-country flights from Phuket to Chiang Mai. The airline is expanding its international flight network connecting Thailand with Vietnam, Singapore, Cambodia, Japan and Taiwan, and other destinations to be announced shortly.