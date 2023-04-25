Hong Kong to host Asia’s 50 Best Bars 2023

HONG KONG, 26 April 2023: The region’s best bar talent will land in Hong Kong on 18 July for Asia’s 50 Best Bars awards ceremony to reinforce the city’s status as a leading hub for world-class cocktail experiences.

For its 2023 edition, the annual awards partner with the Hong Kong Tourism Board to bring the event to the city for the first time.

“We are delighted to host this year’s edition of Asia’s 50 Best Bars in July, one of the region’s most significant celebrations of hospitality, further affirming Hong Kong’s position as Asia’s main hub for cocktail experiences. We look forward to inspiring the region’s best bar talent with what Hong Kong has to offer,” said Hong Kong Tourism Board chairman Pang Yiu-kai.

Asia’s 50 Best Bars director of content, Mark Sansom, says: “We are very excited to host the awards in Hong Kong this year. The city has one of Asia’s most dynamic and diverse bar scenes. Despite tight border controls in the last three years, it continues to lead with amazingly innovative bar experiences. By bringing the biggest event on Asia’s bar calendar to Hong Kong, we hope to shine the spotlight on the city’s vibrant nightlife and contribute to driving travel and tourism.”

Hong Kong is a breeding ground for cocktail-making talent, and eight Hong Kong bars were featured in Asia’s 50 Best Bars 2022. In the top three, two bars were born and bred in Hong Kong; the Mexican-inspired bar COA in the No 1 spot and Argo, known for its cocktails using Asian-sourced ingredients.

(Source: HKTB)