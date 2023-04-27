Xiamen Airlines reinstates Yangon flights

YANGON, Myanmar, 28 April 2023: China’s Xiamen Airlines resumed commercial flights to Myanmar on 26 April, Yangon International Airport reports via its social media posts

Airport officials welcomed the return of Xiamen Airlines flight MF8669 from Xiamen with the customary water cannon salute. The airline carried 152 passengers on board the Boeing 737-800. Xiamen is a port city on China’s southeast coast, across the strait from Taiwan.

Photo credit: Yangon International Airport.

The airline will fly three weekly services on Monday, Wednesday and Friday, departing Xiamen at 1510 and arriving at Yangon International Airport at 1720. The one-way economy fare starts at RMB1811.

The airline is a member of the Sky Team Airline Alliance. It flies the Boeing 787 Dreamliner on long-haul international flights.