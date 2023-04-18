KUCHING, 19 April 2023: Music, frogs, and food are lining up on Sarawak’s fascinating festival calendar during June and July, according to the latest Facebook posts from the Sarawak Tourism Board.

Invitations are out to join three festivals – the International Bornean Frog Race, the Rainforest World Music Festival (both in June) and the Bario Food Festival (July).

”Ready, Set, Hop!” is the call to action for nature enthusiasts invited to join the 10th International Bornean Frog Race 2023 and Night Photography Competition. This one-of-a-kind event highlights the incredible abilities of these remarkable creatures.

The Bornean Frog Race is an annual event organised by IBEC – Institute of Biodiversity & Environmental Conservation IBEC since 2012. The event will be held on 17 June 2023 at Sama Jaya Nature Reserve.

The Sama Jaya Nature Reserve covers an area of approximately 38 hectares and is the first multi-purpose urban forest park in Sarawak. Situated entirely in the suburb of Tabuan Jaya in Kuching, the park consists mainly of karangas forest trees. An urban home for different types of wildlife, the park provides a fresh breath of green for the city and has various educational and recreational facilities readily available for people.

For more information, check out The International Bornean Frog Race.

Rainforest World Music Festival

23 to 25 June at the Sarawak Cultural Village near Kuching town. Tickets have been on sale since 15 April.

The iconic Rainforest World Music Festival (RWMF) 2023 is all set to make a ‘physical’ comeback on 23 to 25 June at Sarawak Cultural Village, Kuching, targetting more than 20,000 visitors for the three-day festival.

The annual festival organised by Sarawak Tourism Board (STB) will see musicians and fans of world music all the globe congregating, sharing and experiencing different sounds from across the world.

The 26th RWMF will feature 199 musicians from 12 countries across three continents. They will perform diverse music genres, including Grammy Awards winner Gipsy Kings from France of hits like ‘DjobiDjoba’ and ‘Bamboleo’ set to enthral visitors with their pop-oriented music, distantly derived from traditional flamenco and rumba genres.

For more details, visit Rainforest World Music Festival Or watch the video: https://www.facebook.com/rwmf.official/videos/629039755703716

The dates for the 2023 Pesta Nukenen or the 16th edition of the Bario Food & Cultural Festival are confirmed – 27 to 30 July 2023.

Pesta Nukenen (Bario Food and Cultural Festival) is often described as one of the most distinct ethnic food festivals in Malaysia. The three-day festival celebrates the Bario Highlands’ food, farming, forest and cultural heritage, one of the last surviving intact traditionally farmed and forested highland watersheds in Sarawak and East Malaysia.

Enjoy delicious organic food cooked by the various longhouse communities of the Kelabit Highlands and join in the traditional games and dances. No roads link the highland villages, just a network of trekking trails so you can follow the locals and walk to the remote longhouses and communities.

Pesta Nukenen Bario was founded in 2005 as a community-owned food and cultural festival, a big get-together for the fewer than 7,000 residents of the highland communities. It was introduced by the management team of the multi-award winning E-Bario ICT centre with support from UPM, the Alde Valley Food Adventures UK and The Resident’s Office Miri.

The Kelabit Highlands is a mountain range located in the northernmost part of Sarawak, Malaysia, in the Miri district. There are 14 villages in the highlands, but the main hub is Bario village, where you will find homestays. The highest mountains in this range are Mount Murud at 2,423 metres, Bukit Batu Buli at 2,082 metres, and Bukit Batu Lawi at 2,046 metres. (Wikipedia)

For more information visit https://www.facebook.com/bariofoodfestival/

(Your Stories: Sarawak Tourism Board)