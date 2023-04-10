MAG adds seats for Hari Raya Travels

By
TTR WEEKLY
-

KUALA LUMPUR, 11 April 2023: Malaysia Aviation Group’s airlines will allocate over 18,000 additional seats during the upcoming Hari Raya peak travel period to accommodate the expected domestic travel surge from 18 April to 1 May 2023.

The group’s airlines – Malaysia Airlines, Firefly, and MASwings – will collectively supply 18,000 seats on top of the 20,000 seats launched on 29 March 2023 that are almost entirely sold out.

Malaysia Airlines will upgrade services using the Airbus A330 to Kota Kinabalu on 20 and 30 April, as well as 1 May, and adding another 54 extra flights to Kuching, Kota Kinabalu, Tawau, Sandakan, Kota Bahru, Alor Setar, Terengganu, Kuantan, Labuan, Bintulu, Sibu and Miri to ensure convenience for passengers.

With the additional seats, the fares will be dynamically adjusted downwards, making it affordable for passengers to travel back to their hometown for the Hari Raya celebrations.

Malaysia Airlines’ sister airline, Firefly, has also increased its flight frequency to Kota Bharu and Kota Kinabalu to support the travel demand.

Malaysia Aviation Group chief executive officer (airlines) Ahmad Luqman Mohd Azmi said: “We are currently seeing positive demands during this period and encourage passengers to plan their travels ahead of time to enjoy the best deals on airfares. As of February 2023, our capacity reached 85% of 2019, and we are expecting a positive increase, especially with the upcoming festive season and school holidays.”

For more information on booking flights, planning the perfect getaway, or looking for fun things to do during your trip, visit the official Malaysia Airlines, Firefly, and MASwings websites.

The additional flights are as follows:

 

Service

 

 

Destinations

 

Flight Number​​​​

Dates

Boeing B738​

Kuala Lumpur – Alor Setar

MH7312/7313

18, 19 & 20 Apr​

MH1252/1253

 29 Apr & 1 May

Kuala Lumpur – Kota Bharu

MH7324/7325​

18, 19, 20 & 21 Apr​

MH7328/7329

 29, 30 April & 1 May

Kuala Lumpur – K. Terengganu

MH7330/7331

18, 19, 20 & 21 Apr

MH7332/7333

29 &30 Apr​

Kuala Lumpur – Kuantan

MH7350/7351

20 Apr

Kuala Lumpur – Kota Kinabalu

MH7402/7403

20 Apr

MH7408/7409

18 April

MH7408/7411

21 & 29 Apr

Kuala Lumpur – Labuan

MH7416/7417

20, 21, 29, 30 Apr & 1 May

Kuala Lumpur – Tawau

MH7420/7421​

18 Apr

MH7422/7423​

28 April

MH7434/7435

19, 20, 21, 29, 30 Apr & 1 May

Kuala Lumpur – Sandakan​

MH7426/7427​

18 Apr​

MH7432/7433

 19 & 20 Apr

MH7428/7429

 21 April​

Kuala Lumpur – Kuching

MH7452/7453

 19, 20, 21 & 29 Apr​

MH7454/7455​

30 Apr & 1 May​

Kuala Lumpur – Bintulu

MH7472/7473​

 20 Apr​

Kuala Lumpur – Sibu

MH7482/7483​

 19, 20, 21 & 30 Apr​

MH7484/7485

 29 April

Kuala Lumpur – Miri

MH7486/7487​

19 & 20 Apr

Airbus A330

Kuala Lumpur – Kota Kinabalu

MH2614/2607

20 Apr

MH2646/2641

30 Apr & 1 May

