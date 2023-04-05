IMDA and STB launch on-screen funding

SINGAPORE, 5 April 2023: To inspire travel to Singapore through TV series and films, the Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) and Singapore Tourism Board (STB) today announced the launch of SGD10 million Singapore On-screen Fund.

The joint fund will support international media and entertainment (M&E) partners in producing TV and film projects that reach global audiences and spotlight Singapore. These projects will also provide local media enterprises and talent opportunities to work alongside global M&E partners in creating content for international audiences.

Photo Credit: STB

International media conglomerates, major streamers and studios that have consistently delivered popular content for the global market will be invited to apply for the fund. Project proposals will be evaluated based on their distribution and market reach, content concept and creative merit, opportunities to feature Singapore’s offerings and experiences, and local talents in credited roles.

IMDA assistant chief executive, media, innovation, communications & marketing Justin Ang said: “The Singapore On-screen Fund provides more opportunities for our home-grown media enterprises and talent to collaborate with their international counterparts to hone their skills and gain valuable experience on projects that target the global audience. This exchange of capabilities through direct involvement in such projects will boost the credentials of our local media industry. We hope such collaborations will showcase Singapore’s capabilities to take on large-scale productions on the global stage.”

STB assistant chief executive marketing group Chang Chee Pey added: “The Singapore On-screen Fund allows us to tap the deep storytelling expertise of global media and entertainment players more purposefully, showcasing Singapore through a fresh lens as travel demand recovers.

The Singapore On-screen Fund will support selected projects by key M&E companies, which must be set in Singapore and launched before the first quarter of 2027. Successful projects will receive funding support of up to 30% of qualifying costs related to featuring Singapore, including production and marketing costs. Interested companies can find out more at bit.ly/singapore-on-screen-fund.

Past collaborations with global M&E companies to profile Singapore include the popular rom-com Crazy Rich Asians in 2018, produced by Singapore-based Infinite Frameworks in partnership with Warner Bros. Discovery.

Other notable projects shot here which showcased Singapore and employed local media talent include the popular K-drama “Little Women” (2022) and the sci-fi hit series “Westworld Season 3” (2020).