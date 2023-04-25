Ascott rides travel rebound

SINGAPORE, 26 April 2023: The Ascott Limited, a lodging business unit wholly owned by CapitaLand Investment, announced Tuesday it plans to open 70 properties across fast-growing markets in Asia Pacific and Europe in 2023.

Ascott recognises the need to address emerging trends in today’s post-pandemic travel landscape, marked by evolving traveller demands and renewed appetites for fresh experiences.

Ascott’s managing director for brand & marketing, Tan Bee Leng said: “Riding on the recovery of international travel, Ascott opened more than 45 properties in 2022. This year, we will see our highest-ever property openings, launching close to 13,500 units across 70 properties.

“This strong pipeline of property openings spans all brands. It will support the continued rebound in travel and tourism spending, bolstered by the relaxation of travel restrictions and the normalisation of flights to pre-pandemic levels. Traveller expectations and preferences are shifting alongside this upward growth trajectory,” she concluded.

Seeking to define global living with stay experiences tailored to the preferences of different traveller segments, Ascott has today established a diversified brand portfolio that bears a strong foothold in catering to the emergence of new travel patterns today.

Lyf

This year, the group’s lyf brand will see seven new properties in Austria, China, Japan, Malaysia, the Philippines and Thailand. It includes the opening of lyf Riverside Bangkok, lyf Raja Chulan Kuala Lumpur, lyf Malate Manila and lyf Cebu City.

Citadines

Citadines, Ascott’s fastest-growing brand, will see 21 new additions to its portfolio this year, including Citadines Harbour Front Yokohama, a 242-room property conveniently located near Haneda International Airport, the gateway to the Tokyo metropolitan area, as well as Citadines Walker North Sydney, Citadines Waterfront Kota Kinabalu and Citadines Gatot Subroto Jakarta. Continued growth in Europe is further expected with the opening of Citadines Canal Amsterdam and Citadines Danube Vienna.

Somerset

Alongside the global travel rebound, Ascott will open 11 Somerset properties this year. Openings include properties in China such as Somerset Tangzhen Shanghai, Somerset Star River Minhang Shanghai, Somerset Taihu New City CBD Wuxi, Somerset Fengdong Xi’an, Somerset Changxin Hefei and Somerset Chayuan Chongqing. Other properties include Somerset Asia Afrika Bandung and Somerset Kencana Jakarta in Indonesia, Somerset Gorordo Cebu and Somerset Valero Makati in the Philippines and Somerset Schonbrunn Vienna in Austria.

Oakwood

Following Ascott’s strategic acquisition of Oakwood in July 2022, the brand will see continued growth with two new openings this year – Oakwood Suites Chongli in China and Oakwood Hotel & Apartments Benoa Bali in Indonesia.

Ascott

The Ascott brand, which will be refreshed during the second quarter of 2023, most recently opened Ascott Dadonghai Bay Sanya in January 2023. Further addition of new properties in China this year include Ascott Pazhou Guangzhou and Ascott China Central Place Suzhou.

Crest Collection

Earlier this year, Ascott announced the expansion of The Crest Collection brand to Asia, in key destinations like Singapore and Hanoi, Vietnam. The Robertson House by The Crest Collection in Singapore is one of the brand’s flagships in Asia and is set to open by the end of 2023.

HARRIS

With wellness tourism expected to grow by around 21% annually through 2025,[3] Ascott will expand its lifestyle brand, HARRIS, across Southeast Asia. HARRIS will make its first debut outside of Indonesia later this year with the opening of HARRIS Sunshine Penang in Malaysia.