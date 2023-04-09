KOTA KINABALU, 10 April 2023: A Sabah-based film production company has created a children’s activity book featuring many attractions and fun pursuits in the Kudat Division area.

Vinoun Films designed the educational colouring guidebook for Rajawali Homes in Kota Marudu. The book is a complimentary gift for kids staying at the hotel with their families.

In addition, two main bird characters dressed in traditional Kadazandusun garb are also featured throughout the book. The characters are called Kondiu, which means eagle in the Kadazandusun language, and Odu (grandmother).

Recently, the team led by co-founder Rachel Ongkili met with Sabah Tourism Board Chairman Datuk Joniston Bangkuai to present their Adventures of Kondiu and Odu book and explore future opportunities for partnership with Sabah Tourism.

In her briefing, Rachel explained that the book was a hotel offering designed to enrich the stays of families venturing into Sabah’s northern regions.

She added that the activity book refers to some of the places of interest along the way from Kota Belud to Kudat through games and illustrations.

“We want to approach other hotels to see if they want to bring such activity books into their premises because we have plans to expand to West Coast Division, Interior Division, and East Coast Division.

“We are also considering producing children’s animation and putting it out to the world or in the gaming industry. This is how we hope to spread awareness of our indigenous language and culture,” said Rachel, adding that Kondiu and Odu characters are registered as intellectual property for Vinoun Films.

Joniston, who is also the state’s Assistant Minister of Tourism, Culture, and Environment, lauded Vinoun Films’ creative works, saying that showcasing Sabah culture through animation and books can bring about positive changes for the local community and help to preserve and promote Sabah’s cultural identity.

“I see that the production of animation movies and books has the potential to stimulate economic growth in Sabah since it creates jobs, encourages tourism, and promotes local businesses.

“These productions can help to raise awareness and educate people about Sabah culture and its unique features. This can be particularly important for children who may not have had the opportunity to learn about their cultural heritage.

“I believe that local artists and writers can express themselves creatively and showcase their talents through animation and books. This can lead to greater recognition and opportunities for these individuals and a stronger cultural identity for Sabah,” he said.

Joniston also expressed hope to see the development of animated characters representing all of Sabah’s ethnic groups and that Sabah Tourism is eager to work with anyone who can help raise the state’s profile through educational and cultural tourism.

