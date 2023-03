TG releases summer flight schedule

BANGKOK, 10 March 2023:Thai Airways International released details of its summer flight schedule effective from 26 March to 28 October on Thursday.

The good news is more flights are scheduled to five cities in China which should boost leisure travel arrivals out of Kunming, Guangzhou, Chengdu, Shanghai and Beijing.

Mekong region tourism operators will be disappointed with THAI’s decision to hand over all its flights to four neighbouring countries to its loss-ridden subsidiary airline Thai Smile. It provides flights to Cambodia, Laos, Vietnam and Myanmar. Last month the national airline’s board said it would merge Thai Smile into the parent company to stem heavy losses.

The airline will operate flights to 39 destinations worldwide with increased frequencies on selected routes.

Intercontinental routes (return flights):

1. Bangkok – London: Twice daily.

2. Bangkok – Paris: Daily.

3. Bangkok – Zurich: Daily.

4. Bangkok – Frankfurt: Twice daily.

5. Bangkok – Munich: Daily.

6. Bangkok – Copenhagen: Daily.

7. Bangkok – Stockholm: Daily.

8. Bangkok – Sydney: Daily.

9. Bangkok – Melbourne: Twice daily.

Regional routes (return flights):

1. Bangkok – Tokyo (Narita): Twice daily (increases to triple daily from July 2023).

2. Bangkok – Tokyo (Haneda): Twice daily.

3. Bangkok – Nagoya: Daily.

4. Bangkok – Osaka: Daily. (increases to twice daily from 1 July 2023)

5. Bangkok – Fukuoka: Daily.

6. Bangkok – Sapporo: Daily. (until 30 April 2023)

7. Bangkok – Manila: Twice daily.

8. Bangkok – Seoul: Triple daily.

9. Bangkok – Taipei: Daily. (increases to twice daily from 1 July 2023).

10. Bangkok – Hong Kong: Twice daily (increases to triple daily from 1 July 2023).

11. Bangkok – Singapore: 25 flights per week. (Flight TG403/413/409 depart from Bangkok every day and TG407 every Monday, Thursday, Friday and Sunday).

12. Bangkok – Jakarta: Twice daily.

13. Bangkok – Denpasar: Daily.

14. Bangkok – Kuala Lumpur: Twice daily.

15. Bangkok – Mumbai: 11 flights per week. (Flight TG317 departs from Bangkok daily and TG351 every Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday).

16. Bangkok – Delhi: 22 flights per week (Flight TG323/315/331 depart from Bangkok every day and TG335 every Friday).

17. Bangkok – Bengaluru: Daily.

18. Bangkok – Hyderabad: Daily.

19. Bangkok – Chennai: Daily.

20. Bangkok – Kolkata: Daily.

21. Bangkok – Dhaka: 10 flights per week (Flight TG321 departs from Bangkok every day and TG339 every Tuesday, Thursday, and Sunday)

22. Bangkok – Lahore: Five weekly flights every Tuesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

23. Bangkok – Islamabad: Four flights per week every Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday.

24. Bangkok – Karachi: Five weekly flights every Tuesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

25. Bangkok – Jeddah: Five flights per week every Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday.

Flight operations to destinations in the People’s Republic of China starting 1 March 2023 (round trip):

1. Bangkok – Kunming: Twice weekly flights every Friday and Sunday.

2. Bangkok – Guangzhou: Triple weekly flights every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday.

3. Bangkok – Chengdu: Twice weekly flights every Tuesday and Thursday.

4. Bangkok – Shanghai: Four weekly flights every Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday.

5. Bangkok – Beijing: Triple weekly flights every Monday, Thursday and Saturday.