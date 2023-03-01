Regent Hong Kong accepts bookings

HONG KONG, 2 March 2023: Following a total remake by the renowned architect Chi Wing Lo, Regent Hong Kong opens reservations, but there is no clarity on when the doors will open to the first paying guests when browsing IHG websites.

IHG hinted last month that Regent Hong Kong could reopen for guests this June, following extensive renovations that started two years ago, according to the website Upgrade Points. UP noted in its latest business travel update, “the exact number of rooms and suites the Regent will offer is unclear. However, we have some details about the room offerings, including a Classic Harbourview Room with views of the iconic Victoria Harbour.”

Photo credit: Regent Hotels.

Room details for six categories are easy to source, and the IHG website already has a Regent Hong Kong booking page quoting rates. For example, a King Premium Daybed room stay costs HKD5,500, excluding the 10% service charge. However, popular online travel agencies are not fielding rates or booking dates for the property.

Regent Hotels publicity says reservations are open, but we need some customer reviews to indicate travellers have indeed crossed the threshold and enjoyed their stay at the hotel’s prime location in Tsim Sha Tsui on the edge of Hong Kong’s Victoria Harbour.

Commenting on the transformation and the return of an iconic brand, Ch Wing Lo explains: “My vision for the hotel was to provide a sanctuary rather than simply a place to stay. I wanted my design to embody the spirit of The Regent and provide a sense of peace, serenity, and balance amidst the bustling metropolis.”

Originally branded The Regent when it opened in Hong Kong in 1980, it rebranded to InterContinental Hong Kong on 1 June 2001 under a management contract. Later in 2018, IHG Hotels & Resorts bought a 51% majority stake in Regent Hotels for USD39 million. In 2020, IHG closed the 497-room Regent Hong Kong for extensive remodelling and scheduled a reopening to once more fly the Regent flag later this year.