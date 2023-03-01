Malaysia Airlines’ travel fair returns

KUALA LUMPUR, 2 March 2023: Travellers can grab discounts of up to 45% off Malaysia Airlines’ fares on domestic and international routes as the airline brings back its annual travel fair (MATF) that runs up to midnight on 8 March.

Discounted fares of up to 45% off are valid for travel up to 30 November 2023. The fare discounts are not applicable for flights to Brisbane, Doha, and China.

In addition to discounted prices, customers can enjoy 15% off on add-ons such as seat selection, extra baggage, value bundles (standard seat and 10kg extra baggage), and premium bundles (extra legroom seat and Golden Lounge access). Enrich members can also earn 50% Bonus Enrich Points when they book during this promotion period.

Malaysia Aviation Group (MAG) chief executive officer of airlines Ahmad Luqman Mohd Azmi said: “We want to make the passenger journey seamless with great deals and unique delivery of our Malaysian Hospitality service. The Malaysia Airlines Travel Fair is the perfect opportunity for customers to plan their next trip and take advantage of exclusive deals on our extensive global network.”

Sample deals include MYR99 one-way fare to destinations in Peninsular Malaysia and beyond to Sabah and Sarawak (MYR169 and MYR119) using the airline’s economy lite fare options. The fares include a seven kg cabin luggage allowance, complimentary snacks, meals, and in-flight entertainment.

During the travel fair, customers can take advantage of discounts and promotions on international flights such as Sydney, with fares starting at MYR2,999 roundtrip in economy class. Fares on the London route start at MYR3,299 roundtrip in economy class.

In Asia, the discounts extend to Seoul, with fares starting at MYR 2,199 all-in return flying economy class. Fares to Tokyo start at MYR2,849 roundtrip.

Destinations All-in one-way​​​​ Economy Lite from (MYR)​​​​ All-in one-way​​​​ Business Class from (MYR)​​​​ Peninsular Malaysia​ 99 429 Within Sabah Sarawak​​​​ 99​ 429 Sarawak​​​​​​​ 119 799 Sabah​​​ 169 899

Destinations All-in one-way​​​​ Economy Basic from (MYR)​​​​ All-in one-way​​​​ Business Class from (MYR)​​​​ Medan​ 249​​ 799​​ Singapore 279​ 1,199​​​ Between Kuching and Singapore​ 299​​​ 1,199​​​​ Phuket​​ 309​​ 1,099​​​​ Ho Chi Minh City​ 339​​​​ 1,109​​​​ Phnom Penh​ 359​ 1,129​​​​​ Bangkok​​​​​​​​​ 369​ 1,119​​​ Yangon​​ 379​​ 1,199​​​​ Surabaya​ 399​ 1,219​​ Jakarta​ 429​​​ 1,149​​ Hanoi 429​​ 1,229​​​ Bali​ 499​ 1,299​​​ Manila 539​​ 1,859​​

