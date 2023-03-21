KUALA LUMPUR, 22 March 2023: The Sabah Tourism Board (STB) won the award for being the most outstanding tourism board in 2022 at the inaugural Asian Tourism and Hospitality Awards held last week.

The award was presented during the ATHA 2022-2023 event co-organised by TIN MEDIA (Malaysia’s First Independent Travel Trade Media) and Asia Hospitality Human Resource Association (AHHRA) in Kuala Lumpur on 17 March 17.

Sabah Tourism Board received the accolade Leading State Tourism Board of the Year 2022 at the first-ever Asian Tourism and Hospitality Awards in Kuala Lumpur on 17 March.

STB chairman Datuk Joniston Bangkuai and chief executive officer Noredah Othman attended the event to receive the award.

“This is a boost for a state government agency recognised as the best among the many contenders, including those from other nations.

“The state government has emphasised tourism, the importance of having exceptional management and team players within STB,” said Joniston, who is also the state’s Assistant Minister of Tourism, Culture, and Environment.

“This will not only assist in achieving the state’s development goal, but it will also ensure that the government has the best agency working towards targeted objectives,” he added.

Meanwhile, Noredah said winning the award would motivate the STB team to continue doing their best in pushing state tourism to new heights.

“This demonstrates STB’s commitment to the industry, as well as the dedication of the staff to their work in it. To further establish Sabah as a preferred travel destination, Sabah Tourism will continue to explore new avenues for promotion and cooperation,” she said.

The event also saw four travel and tour companies from Sabah receiving awards. They comprised Amazing Borneo Tours and Events (Leading Tour Operator – Inbound Borneo); Borneo Calling Tour and Travel (Leading Adventure Tour Operator); D’Seven Travel and Tours (Leading Travel Agency – Outbound Religious Pilgrimage); and Nadi Borneo Tours (Leading Tourism Transport Company – Land).

Visit: www.sabahtoursm.com.

(Your Stories: Sabah Tourism Board)