Grand Mercure Hotel opens in Hanoi

HANOI, 29 March 2023: Accor marked the opening of Grand Mercure Hanoi on Wednesday, a new hotel in the heart of the city, close to the Temple of Literature and within walking distance of the Imperial Citadel of Thang Long and Ho Chi Minh’s Mausoleum.

The property features 181 rooms and suites ranging from 27-square metre deluxe rooms to a 116-square metre Presidential Suite.

Grand Mercure Hanoi offers four restaurants and bars, including Cat Vi – a signature Asian brasserie on the 15th floor. Accor named Andre Erasmus as the general manager.

Accor has 40 hotels and a strong pipeline of 40 projects across the country, while the Grand Mercure Hanoi is the group’s eighth hotel in Vietnam’s capital city.